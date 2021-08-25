×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

YG Releases Glittering ‘Disco’ Sneakers That Put a Twist on a K-Swiss Classic in a New Collaboration

By Patrick McGraw
Patrick McGraw

Patrick McGraw

More Stories By Patrick

View All
yg kswiss disco glitter shoes
"Disco" by YG and K-Swiss
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

YG has spent the better part of his career solidifying himself as a tough, but laid-back West Coast rapper and entrepreneur. That’s why his collaboration with K-Swiss, known for its low-profile comfortable tennis shoes, makes so much sense. Today, the first of their collaborations dubbed Disco retails for $120 and is available exclusively on Footlocker.com.

Disco is a glittering version of the LX, K-Swiss’ classic leather tennis shoe that features its signature 5-stripe, 3-piece toe design. Metal D-rings that act as eyestays have been added, while a co-branded YG x K-Swiss hit is on the insole and shoebox.

Though the Disco shoe sounds simple in context, its vibrant design is not. That’s something YG himself picks up on when talking about how you should wear them. “You gotta have confidence to wear ‘em how I wear ‘em… You gotta have swag… you gotta have sauce,” YG said in a statement.

The Disco is the first in a series of sneakers that YG will be doing with K-Swiss, for which he will act as the creative director. The goal of the series will be to make a collection of reimagined LX sneakers.

This is not YG’s first foray into the sneaker game. This spring he released his “Block Runner” shoe, which featured a red and white color pattern with a loud “The Flame” logo stretched on top.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad