Justin Theroux Is the New Street Style to Watch as He Masters Winter Fashion in Combat Boots & Oversized Turtleneck

Is Justin Theroux the new street style star to watch? The actor stepped out in New York on Wednesday to take his dog on walk, wearing an ensemble that hit all the right marks.

From head to toe, Theroux nailed this look that perfectly encompassed New York winter style.

He wore distressed denim, with an oversized navy turtleneck, which matched his navy and floral-print face mask. Theroux then paired black leather combat boots with a plush, army green coat and a matching beanie. Styling the hat about his ears and with classic Wayfarer-like sunglasses topped off the outfit. Plus, his dog lease, which he tied around his waist acting as a belt, was the chef’s kiss.

Actor Justin Theroux walks his dog Kuma in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

And Theroux is not just a one hit wonder. Just a day earlier, he was seen in another chic winter look.

This time, he layered a cream-colored, padded bomber jacket on top of a black turtleneck sweater with dark-wash jeans and his go-to chunky-soled boots. Choosing the striped face mask and cocking his ribbed beanie to the side was the ultimate style move.