Justin Bieber Looks Like a ’90s Skater Kid in Cargo Pants & Vans For NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Justin Bieber looked straight from the ’90s in his latest appearance. The singer performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series on Wednesday.

For the 15-minute performance, Bieber wore a laid-back ensemble featuring baggy cargo pants, an oversized t-shirt, and a backwards hat by Central Books Intl.

The tee is a custom Honda Racing shirt that was distressed by designer Holly Jovenall. For his sneakers, Bieber wore the Vans x Rhude Bold Ni that launched in 2019.

The style, which originally retailed for $100, is available now on StockX for $150. The shoes are detailed with a black suede upper and an embossed California logo and Vans flying-V logo on the midsole. The colorways are inspired by hues of car models from Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche, according to Rhude design director Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Rhude x Vans Bold Ni sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

“Growing up surrounded by the skate scene in Los Angeles made collaborating with Vans a surreal moment for all of us at Rhude,” Villaseñor explained. “Vans has a unique history and connection with youth culture, which is why I was so excited to push those creative boundaries with this collaboration. From a design standpoint, the colorways I chose are an homage to my love of iconic, classic cars — blue to represent the Mercedes 280 SL, red for the Ferrari 275 and black for the Porsche Carrera.”

In the video, Bieber sang hit songs “Holy,” “Hold on,” “Anyone,” and his newest single, “Peaches,” off of his upcoming sixth album.

His album “Justice” drops tomorrow.

Watch the Justin Bieber’s Tiny Desk Concert below, and click through the gallery to see more of his signature style.