Justin Bieber Channels ’70s Vibes in an All-White Outfit Featuring a Fur-Trimmed Coat & Air Force 1s

Justin Bieber is serving up ’70s vibes with his latest look.

In a series of photos posted to his Instagram account, The “Yummy” singer wore a suede jacket with fur trim, a white tank top and matching dad-style jeans. He accessorized the look with a sleek silver necklace and green oval-shaped sunglasses.

For the footwear, Bieber wore a pair of crispy Air Force 1 sneakers that added a monochromatic touch to the ensemble. The silhouette has gained prominence over the last few years among the fashion crowd and Gen Zers, proving to be a versatile closet staple.

Bieber’s wardrobe typically consists of trendy streetwear looks, including button-downs, khaki pants, oversized t-shirts and sports jerseys. Meanwhile, when dressed to the nines, Biebers wears eye-catching tailored pieces.

The “Peaches” singer also has his own clothing line, Drew House, which features casual-cool options like corduroy shirts, trucker jackets and bucket hats. Bieber has also starred in campaigns for brands like Balenciaga and Calvin Klein.

