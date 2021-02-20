Justin Bieber Styled the Coolest Leather Jacket With Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Sneakers

Justin Bieber found the perfect casual uniform for dinner with his wife, Hailey, and friend Kendall Jenner at Craig’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

The “Baby” artist wore the now sold-out Noon Goons Tri Me Jacket, embracing 2021’s color-blocking and faux leather outerwear trends. He styled the eye-catching bomber with a white tee and relaxed fit jeans in a washed black colorway. To accessorize the outfit, Bieber chose a gold chain necklace and a black baseball cap.

Justin Bieber at dinner with Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner on Feb. 19. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For footwear, the “Changes” singer polished off his evening attire with white Nike Air Force ’07 sneakers, a style also beloved by his wife Hailey.

Here’s a closer look at the Biebers’ shoes. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The basketball shoe-turned-popular lifestyle silhouette features a leather upper and monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the side. It retails for $90 on nike.com.

A close-up view of the Nike Air Force ’07 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In December, Bieber was spotted in these same shoes for a rehearsal on the heels of his #BieberNYE show. Alongside these sneakers, bold-hued jackets, graphic-printed sweatshirts and baggy pants appear to be signature pieces of his go-to everyday ensembles.

Earlier this week, his wife was spotted in the women’s version of this sneaker. She styled it with a tan shacket, Danielle Guizio pants from the designer’s spring ’21 collection and a printed bucket hat from Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas third collection release.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Embrace the all-white sneaker aesthetic and shop similar versions of this closet staple below.

