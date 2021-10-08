Justin Bieber Drips Style Icon Diane Keaton in Gucci for ‘Ghost’ Music Video

Justin Bieber surely just made music video history. Today, he released the video for his hit song “Ghost,” starring actress Diane Keaton.

In it, Keaton plays Bieber’s grieving grandmother. The clip starts with Bieber playing the piano, celebrating his grandfather’s birthday. The happy moment is cut short, however, and the next scene they are at his funeral.

Two years goes by and Bieber sees his grandmother still struggling with the death so to boost her spirits he takes her for a night out on the town. And what’s a night out without dripping in Gucci?

Bieber surprises Keaton with bags of Gucci, which includes a hat, of course.

Keaton is style icon in her own right and she stayed true to her signature fashion in the music video — reportedly even wearing her own pieces. In one outfit, she could be seen sporting a pair of Gucci-printed lug sole lace-up boots, paired with tights, turtleneck and a textured coat, complete with an oversized-belt.

Bieber, meanwhile, looked clean cut in the video, wearing a sleek white t-shirt, trousers, Nike Air Force 1s and a chain necklace.

During the final beach scene, Keaton gets closure. Both could be walking the shoreline in plaid looks, with Keaton in a checked Gucci coat and beanie hae, and Bieber wearing Marni pants and a Aimé Leon Dore bomber jacket.

Watch the full music video below: