Julianne Moore Masters the New Cozy Outfit Formula for Summer: Baggy Jeans & ‘Ugly’ Sandals

There’s a new cozy outfit formula making waves in the fashion community.

After a year of sweatpants, leggings and biker shorts — we’re seeing a new loungewear trend emerge, and it surprisingly involves denim. Yes, you read that correctly. Loose fitting denim a.k.a. baggy jeans are having a major moment right now and celebrities are eating it up.

Julianne Moore is among those stars. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in New York City in a pair of two-toned wide-leg jeans. The light wash silhouette featured a distressed hem and subtle rips at the knee. Keeping the airy theme going, Moore paired the pants with a loose-fitting black blouse and a white baseball cap.

Julianne Moore out in NYC on June 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Julianne Moore’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, Moore opted for a pair of Birkenstocks. The soft gray slip-on shoes added even more of a comfortable flare to Moore’s look, proving that baggy jeans and “ugly” sandals are the “it” look for the summer. Together, the pieces create an effortlessly relaxed look that will keep you feeling put together because you of course have jeans on.

As COVID-19 restrictions across the U.S. we’re realizing that shoppers still want to be relaxed and cozy, and that’s the name of the game when it comes to fashion, even in the denim department.

Katie Holmes out and about in NYC on June 14. CREDIT: Splash News

We also saw different iterations of baggy jeans on the spring ’21 runways. In addition to Moore, Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae and more stars are taking the baggy jeans to the streets.

Compliment your baggy jeans with “ugly” sandals using these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Suicoke Moto-VS Touch-Strap Sandals, $255

