Julianne Moore Elevates Sweatsuit in Heeled Clog Booties on ‘Sharper’ Set

Julianne Moore on the set of "Sharper" on Nov. 10.

Julianne Moore was spotted looking chic on the set of her upcoming thriller film “Sharper” yesterday in NYC. She was photographed dressed in character and then dressed down in her own clothes and shoes.

For filming, the Academy Award-winning actress donned a sharp black suit featuring gold button accents with a classic white shirt and timeless white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers boasting hits of green on the tongue and heel tab.

Julianne Moore wearing a black suit with a white shirt and classic white Stan Smith sneakers with green details. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, when it was time to get out of character, the 60-year-old leading lady opted for a cozy outfit consisting of a black zip-up hoodie teamed with black sweatpants, which she wore tucked into a pair of sandy-hued two-tone clog booties. The chunky wooden-heeled ankle boots were lined with a furry material, making them look ultra-comfortable.

Julianne Moore changed into a black zip-up hoodie and sweatpants with sand-colored clog booties. CREDIT: MEGA

Moore is known for loving a low-key, casual look when off-duty and often reaches for shoes like Nike sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and chic leather loafers.

A closer look at Julianne Moore wearing beige suede clog boots with a cozy lining and chunky wooden soles. CREDIT: MEGA

Moore plays a con artist alongside Sebastian Stan in “Sharper,” which is slated to be in theaters in 2022.

