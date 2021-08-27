Julianne Moore Puts a Spin on a Classic Look in a Little Black Dress With Loafers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Moore showed off her spin on a classic look.

The “Dear Evan Hansen” actress was seen out and about in New York City on Friday. She wore a black mini dress with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured ruching detail along the side as well as ties hanging from the top. Moore added a black crossbody bag as well as a green face mask from EvolveTogether that many celebrities have been sporting since the beginning of the pandemic. Her bright red locks were left down in loose waves.

Julianne Moore in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The star added black patent leather loafers for her footwear. The classic shoe added to the traditional feel of the ensemble. Though the style has been popular for decades, they did face a few years collecting dust, but recently made a resurgence thanks to brands like Gucci and Ganni. The shoes are perfect for fall, plus they’re wildly versatile, as they pair well with everything from mini dresses like Moore’s LBD to mom jeans and patterned trousers.

Julianne Moore in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Academy Award-winning actress has been known for casual off-duty looks like baggy jeans with flat sandals and sneakers. When she hits the red carpet, however, she cleans up. Moore rocks glam gowns from designers like Chanel and Balenciaga as well as towering stilettos.

