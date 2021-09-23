Julianne Moore Balances Her Polka Dot Dress With Fall’s Biggest Loafer Trend on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Moore kept it classy on her way to “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Dear Evan Hansen” actress stepped out in Los Angeles before appearing on the late-night show on Wednesday. She kept things classy in a long-sleeved black Yves Saint Laurent mini dress. The dress featured silver dot embellishments throughout, as well as a deep v-neckline with a large floral embellishment at the center. She added dark tights to her look and minimal jewelry, with a bright red lip to pop against the all-black monochrome look.

Julianne Moore in LA. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On her feet, the star added black leather loafers to round out the look. The classic shoe added to the traditional feel of the ensemble, and she even wore a similar look last month. Though the style has been popular for decades, loafers did face a few years collecting dust — luckily, for fans, though they recently made a resurgence thanks to brands like Gucci and Ganni. The shoes are perfect for fall, plus they’re wildly versatile, as they pair well with everything from mini dresses like Moore’s LBD to mom jeans and patterned trousers.

A closer look at Moore’s shoes. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Academy Award-winning actress has been known for casual off-duty looks like baggy jeans with flat sandals and sneakers. When she hits the red carpet, however, she cleans up. Moore rocks glam gowns from designers like Chanel and Balenciaga as well as towering stilettos.

