Julianne Moore Proves How Versatile Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers Are in a Chic Suit on ‘Sharper’ Movie Set

By Nicole Zane
Julianne Moore proves that basics are not boring for fall.

The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted on Tuesday in another sleek look on the film set of her upcoming thriller “Sharper” in New York City. Her minimalist black suit featured a fitted jacket and slim trousers layered over a classic white button-down shirt with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers on her feet. To complete the effortless ensemble, she added dark-tinted shades.

Julianne Moore is seen on the movie set of the 'Sharper' in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 19, 2021. 19 Oct 2021 Pictured: Julianne Moore. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA797895_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julianne Moore on the movie set of “Sharper” in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Moore knows how to keep it refined in the style department. The “Dear Evan Hansen” star stepped out in Los Angeles before “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month wearing a black, long-sleeved Saint Laurent dress. The Parisian-chic mini had silver polka dot embellishments throughout, as well as a deep V-neckline with a large floral brooch-like embellishment at the center. Dark tights, minimal jewelry and a bright red lip topped it all off.

Moore was seen a month prior in NYC in another long-sleeve black frock. It had a high neck, ruching detail along the side as well as ties hanging from the top. A black crossbody bag was slung over her right shoulder with a green mask from EvolveTogether covering her face.

The 60-year old leading lady has been known for sophisticated yet casual off-duty looks that are easy to re-create, like baggy jeans with flat sandals and sneakers. When she hits the red carpet, however, Moore is known for bringing the Old Hollywood glamour like no other.  She typically opts for show-stopping gowns from top fashion houses like Chanel and Balenciaga, all while standing in towering stilettos to boot.

See more celebrities who love wearing Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Step into classic white sneakers this fall.

Adidas stan smith sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $85.

everlane
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane The Court Sneakers, $110.

rag and bone
CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

To Buy: rag & bone White Army Low Sneakers, $260.

