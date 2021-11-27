Julianne Hough Turns It Up in Thigh High Boots & Green Minidress at Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Julianne Hough definitely demonstrated that with her stunning looks for the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Hough hosted the event alongside brother Derek Hough and actress Ariana DeBose, with whom you will see wore coordinating outfits for the event.

For Hough’s intro ensemble for the festive event, she rocked a metallic emerald-green pleated, long-sleeved mini dress alongside fellow performer and co-host Ariana DeBose, who was rocking a sparkling silver suit with a metallic silver lapel and silver point-toe pumps.

Hough took the stunning outfit up a notch by pairing it with a smokey eyeshadow look, sheer black tights and; the focal point of the outfit, shiny, patent leather over-the-knee high-heeled boots. The contrasting colors and textures of the dress and boots coordinate well together and add up to a stylishly edgy twist on typical holiday glam attire.

Related Gwen Stefani Dresses as Mrs. Claus For Disney's Magical Holiday Celebration Carrie Underwood Embodies Holiday Glam in Plunging Sparkly Gown and Hidden Heels for 'CMA Country Christmas' Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

Julianne Hough; standing next to Ariana Debose, at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. Credit: Disney/Matt Stroshane CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Hough took it up a notch with her onstage look alongside Ariana DeBose is their coordinating metallic silver mico-mini dresses. Whereas DeBose rocked a gemmed-up halter-top neckline with her dress, Hough’s dress featured shimmering spaghetti straps and both dresses featured a fabulous fringe. While the hemlines may not scream winter, the metallic silver tones perfectly coordinated with both the holiday theme and the Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney statues in the background.

Julianne Hough performing with Ariana Debose at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. Credit: Disney/Matt Stroshane CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

When Hough is not on stage or on a red carpet, you can typically find her wearing more sporty looks and wearing more athletic shoes, like her favorite Hoka One One sneakers. The performer’s closet include a range of designers including Georges Chakra, Madga Butrym, Stella McCartney and many, many more.

Whether she’s rocking thigh-high boots, sneakers or sandals, there is no shoe type that Hough can’t style up. We look forward to seeing what looks Hough has next in store for us.