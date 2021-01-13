Julianne Hough Goes Western-Chic in a Zip-Up Catsuit, Cowboy Hat & Thigh-High Boots

Julianne Hough hit the snowy terrain of Montana in style, adjusting her look to fit the Western lifestyle with ease.

The professional dancer explored the fresh powder this week in an outfit that pulled inspiration from cowgirl-chic trends, matching a 10-gallon hat to a printed jacket and a zip-up jumpsuit. As seen on Instagram yesterday, Hough topped off the look with a set of on-trend brown suede thigh-high boots.

“Wherever you are on your mountain, know that you will come around and see the infinite view of possibility that will take your breath away by its beauty and surprise,” wrote Hough in her caption. “Sometimes it just takes a little time to get there. Be patient and compassionate with yourself!”

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Hough herself, the thigh-high boots are just one of the many pairs she brought along with her on her snowy vacation. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna joined friends in the mountains for a ski trip ahead of the new year, hitting the powdery hills in a mix of stylish cold-weather pieces. One look included an unmissable look courtesy of Kith, complete with a zip-up bright yellow catsuit with the retailer’s branding displayed in contrasting black trim. Though the number has since sold out, you can shop Hough’s matching puffer jacket for $350 at Kith.com.

To complete the bold ensemble, the “Safe Haven” star laced up a pair of all-black ski boots and even slipped on a fuzzy white hat to tout.

The “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

