Julianne Hough Pops in a Cherry Red Sports Bra & High-Rise Leggings for a Chic Workout

Julianne Hough showed off her ever-chic workout style for Saks this week as part of the retailer’s wellness series on social media.

Joining the New York staple on Instagram yesterday, Hough instructed a 20-minute immersive dance workout in style; the professional dancer herself teamed a cherry red, scoop-neck sports bra with coordinating high-rise leggings.

Though she went barefoot for the workout, you can oftentimes find Hough in a mix of on-trend footwear. Over the weekend, for example, she served up effortless outfit style inspiration that everyone is sure to be wearing come springtime.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna promoted the first-ever apparel collection for her Kinrgy lifestyle brand yesterday, modeling a comfy-chic piece from the new capsule. Hough’s look featured an oversize crewneck sweatshirt from the label which she cleverly styled as a dress by wearing an oversize version of the design. Similar silhouettes retail for $75 on the brand’s website.

To top off the easygoing look, Hough tied up a set of chunky white sneakers; the style came secured with a sleek black ribbon for a chic finishing touch.

The “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Work out in style like Julianne Hough in these bright red fitness pieces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Carbon38

Buy Now: Carbon 38 Printed Sports Bra Tank, $88.

Buy Now: Carbon 38 Printed Leggings, $108.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

Buy Now: All Access Chorus Bra, $34 (was $58).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

Buy Now: All Access Headliner Leggings, $128.

