Julianne Hough Goes Casual in a Bold Patterned Tunic, Skinny Jeans and Furry Gucci Clogs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough is all about casual business attire.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna posted a group photo on Instagram where she wears a pair of black skinny jeans and a bold pattern tunic with intricate details. As for footwear, the star opted for a pair of Gucci block-heeled clogs with fur-lined detailing and the classic gold-hued Horsebit feature.

It seems like Hough has been a fan of the block-heeled trend since the summer. In August, she was spotted wearing heeled square toe sandals with a floral dress. This heel style has become a favorite among celebrities from Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez – a renaissance style that has remained unabated.

As a full-time dancer, it is common to spot Hough in athletic styles such as Nike sneakers, PVC sandals and Hoka One One sneakers. The professional dancer usually wears fitness-related pieces from her Kinrgy brand, activewear separates and high-waisted leggings.

When the award-winning choreographer is not on the dance floor, she dons more elevated brands like Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym. However, she keeps her partnership with athletic brands like the Fit On app and serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit.

Aside from spinning and dancing, Hough is also the founder of Canary House Productions, a company that aims to inspire through stories of transformation and self-empowerment.

