Julianne Hough Gets Festive on Santa’s Lap in Red Jacket and Puffer Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough was merry and bright for a Christmas photo session with Santa Claus.

The “Footloose” star wore blue jeans and a bright red Cordova puffer jacket, matching with Santa Claus while sitting on his lap for Christmas photos. Hugh accessorized with large sunglasses and a soft white ski hat. “My wish for you is to cherish the love, warmth and magic of what that Christmas morning feeling brings and to carry it in your heart all the days of your life!,” she captioned the festive photo. “Merry Christmas!”

The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were puffy black boots. The style appeared to feature quilted black nylon uppers with puffer-like details, as well as a calf-high silhouette and bold red laces that matched her coat. The pair also included chunky ridged rubber soles, as well as furry brown trim. When paired with Hough’s jacket, her boots gave the ensemble a fully winter-ready look.

Taller boots like Hough’s are a seasonal winter trend, due to their ability to provide insulation and fuller coverage from the cold winter weather. In recent weeks, styles with quilted or puffer-like uppers have also risen alongside the popularity of similar outerwear. Aside from Hough, stars like Kyle Richards, Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have also been spotted in winter boots from Louis Vuitton, Magnum and Moon Boot in recent weeks.

Related Cardi B Looks Festive in Plunging White High-Slit Dress With Kids for Christmas Nicki Minaj Does Holiday Glam in Cutout Dress and Crystal Sandals for Family Christmas Photo Lizzo Hosts Christmas Karaoke in Festive Green Mini Dress and Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Add winter-ready boots to your shoe rotation this season.

To Buy: Hunter Insulated Tall boots, $165.

To Buy: Cougar Wahoo boots, $90 (was $175).

To Buy: Bearpaw Desdemona boots, $110.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.