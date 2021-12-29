Julianne Hough Hikes in Style in Colorful Pendleton Jacket, Skinny Jeans and Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough makes hiking a stylish event.

The “Footloose” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her making a new furry friend. Her caption read, “Met this Angel babe on the path and fell madly in love ❤️☺️👅 Tell me your favorite thing about your pup in the comments 👇🏼 Aren’t they the most special souls on the planet?”

For Hough’s ensemble, she wore a Pendleton patterned jacket that featured a multicolored design, a gray turtleneck sweater and jeans. She accessorized the look with a burgundy beanie and black circular sunglasses.

As for shoes, Hough opted for a pair of brown hiking boots to round out her rugged, cozy attire.

Hough is known for having a glam-relaxed sense of style, and she usually chooses silhouettes that offer ease and comfort. Riddled throughout her Instagram are pictures of her wearing swanky dresses, pleated numbers, oversized pieces and slouchy sweaters that all help Hough to emphasize her unique eye. When it comes to shoes, Hough wears sandals, heels, flip flops and sneakers to help make sure that her footwear matches the vibe of her outfits.

Related Jill Biden Sharpens Up for Winter in Icy Blue Coat and Brown Suede Boots for Delaware Getaway Julianne Hough Gets Festive on Santa's Lap in Red Jacket and Puffer Boots Julianne Hough's Best Style Moments of 2021 Included Edgy Dresses & Towering Heels

The actress has also earned rank in the fashion industry, having had her own collaboration back in 2012 with shoe company Sole Society. The collection featured a range of shoes like sneakers, heels and flats that were designed with effectiveness in mind while also having that signature Hough flair.

Flip through to see Hough’s best street style moments.

Put on a pair of brown hiking boots and add a rugged edge to your outfits.

CREDIT: Eddie Bauer

Buy Now: Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot, $150 (was $200).

CREDIT: Columbia

Buy Now: Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Boot, $80 (was $90).

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Danner Mountain Light Cascade, $360.