Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend.

The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses.

Julianne Hough attends the Net-A-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy event at Thorne Family Farm in Malibu, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny brown uppers. When paired with her outfit, Hough’s versatile pieces created a look that was ideal for transitioning between the seasons. The style can be found in other colors at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Julianne Hough, Carolyn Murphy and Abigail Spencer attend the Net-A-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy event at Thorne Family Farm in Malibu, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

A closer look at Hough’s mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Strappy sandals have been one of this year’s top shoe trends, especially since live events have returned. The 2000s-era style often features thin straps and heel shapes. In addition to Hough, stars like Kristin Cavallari, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa have worn similar pairs from top brands like Bottega Veneta and Versace in recent weeks.

Julianne Hough and Abigail Spencer attend the Net-A-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy event at Thorne Family Farm in Malibu, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Follow Julianne Hough’s lead and slip on sleek heeled sandals this fall.

To Buy: A New Day Cris mules, $25.

To Buy: Madewell Kiera mules, $138.

To Buy: Staud Frankie mules, $207 (was $295).

