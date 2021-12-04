Julianne Hough Gets Artsy in a Floral Jumpsuit & Classic Black Sandals at Art Basel in Miami

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dancer Julianne Hough has joined in on the growing list of celebs making their way to Art Basel this year. Art Basel is a for-profit, privately owned, and operated international art fair that features some of the world’s most incredible art pieces. In true Art Basel spirit, the popular app Snapchat teamed up with American artists Alex Isreal to create an interactive exhibition that comes alive with the help of Snapchat’s advanced augmented reality technology. The exhibition uses Snap’s Marker Tracking, a technology that connects a digital, AR experience to a physical object. As a result of this technology, the painted panels become portals to immersive, animated experiences. The immersive experience will take place through the month of December, up until May 2022 and Hough urges her fans to check it out before it ends.

Hough posted a series of photos to Instagram of her interacting with the five works of art at the exhibit. In the images, she wears a floral, long-sleeved jumpsuit that mirrored the look of a silk, pajama set. The tropical pattern was atop a structured fabric, making the jumpsuit look sturdy.

The dancer also wore black strappy heels that had quite a bit of height to them.

She also took loads of fun videos with the art pieces, showing off the venue’s vast collections while congratulating Isreal on his work. “So exciting to witness such innovation, play and artistry!” she wrote on Instagram. “You are a genius and breath of fresh air, Alex Isreal.” Alex Isreal tagged along, showing the dancer through the exhibit personally.

Love Julianne Hough’s heels? Here are some inspired by her look at Art Basel.

