Julianne Hough Cleverly Turns a Sweatshirt Into a Dress With These Ribbon-Tied Sneakers

Julianne Hough just served up effortless outfit style inspiration that everyone is sure to be wearing come springtime.

The professional dancer promoted the first-ever apparel collection for her Kinrgy lifestyle brand yesterday, modeling a comfy-chic piece from the new capsule. Hough’s look featured an oversize crewneck sweatshirt from the label which she cleverly styled as a dress by wearing an oversize version of the design. Similar silhouettes retail for $75 on the brand’s website.

To top off the easygoing look, the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna tied up a set of chunky white sneakers; the style came secured with a sleek black ribbon for a chic finishing touch.

Showing off another side of her trendy style repertoire, Hough hit the snowy terrain of Montana earlier this month, adjusting her look to fit the Western lifestyle with ease.

The “Footloose” star explored the fresh powder in an outfit that pulled inspiration from cowgirl-chic trends, matching a 10-gallon hat to a printed jacket and a zip-up jumpsuit. As seen on Instagram yesterday, Hough topped off the look with a set of on-trend brown suede thigh-high boots.

The “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

