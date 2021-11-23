Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night.

Julianne Hough wearing a velvet mini dress with a pair of knee high socks and pointed toe pumps.

The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings.

She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an opaque trim. She also partnered the show-stopping dress with a pair of pointed-toe pumps with diamond-encrusted detailing that ran up her foot and joined with a thin strap that wrapped around her ankles.

Detail of Julianne Hough’s pointed toe pumps.

As an avid gym-goer and Fit On app partner, which provides on-the-go workout classes, the “Safe Haven” star’s day-to-day looks often consist of athletically inclined apparel, from matching green legging sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses and Nike sneakers.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

