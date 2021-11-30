Julianne Hough Dances in Fluffy Slippers With Derek Hough for a TikTok Video at Disney World

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough made a case for slippers as dance shoes in her latest Instagram post.

The dancer posted a TikTok video with her brother Derek Hough and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Hayley Erbert in front of the Walt Disney World castle dancing along to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” For the routine, the star sported a casual athletic ensemble complete with a pair of black form-fitting sweat pants, a beige cropped crew neck sweatshirt and matching slides with a fluffy strap running across her feet and a flat sole.

The 33-year-old’s brother stood at the front of the trio wearing a pair of khaki pants with a blue button-down shirt with stripe detailing along with a pair of gray sneakers and a white outer sole and white laces.

Erbert also went for a casual style. The dancer sported a pair of light wash, straight leg ripped jeans along with a red tank top and a gray and red sweatshirt. On her feet, she wore a pair of bright white sneakers.

Related Julianne Hough Turns It Up in Thigh High Boots & Green Minidress at Disney's Magical Holiday Celebration TikTok Star Davis Burleson Shares His Go-To Shoes, Viral Fame & Dealing With Online Hate Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

As an avid gym-goer and Fit On app partner, which provides on-the-go workout classes, the “Safe Haven” star’s day-to-day looks often consist of athletically inclined apparel, from matching green legging sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses and Nike sneakers.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

See more of Julianne Hough’s street style.

Slip into a pair of comfy slides for all occasions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Tory Burch Double T Genuine Shearling Sport Slide Sandal, $119.90 – $139.90

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Sugar Bravoes Slide Sandals, $39.99

CREDIT: Courtest of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Prada Fussbett Fluffy Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals, $950