Julianne Hough Has a Cinderella Moment Twirling in a Crystal-Embellished Gown With Silver Sandals in Qatar

Julianne Hough undoubtably turned heads at a kickoff event honoring Fashion Trust Arabia in Qatar last night.

The “Safe Haven” actress took to Instagram to give her over 4 million followers a glimpse of her glamorous evening, as well as her gown. It was a “Cinderella” moment indeed, she sparkled in a pale blue crystal-embroidered Maison Valentino gown with see-through sleeves, a high neck and flowing train.

The whimsical video Hough posted shows her twirling for the camera and enjoying the fashion exhibit held at the Museum of Islamic Art. For footwear, the “Rock of Ages” starlet, 33, opted for a pair of timeless silver metallic sandals.

“Excited to be in Qatar honoring Fashion Trust Arabia, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial support and global recognition to emerging designers in the Middle East and North African region. I can’t wait to witness these beautiful designers and exceptional advisory board members tomorrow night at the FTA Gala,” Hough captioned her Instagram post.

Julianne Hough attends the Net-A-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy event at Thorne Family Farm in Malibu, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

A fan of slinky sandals, the globe-trotting entrepreneur wore brown patent leather mules featuring two barely-there straps to another appearance, this time in Malibu, Calif., recently. Sporting a different look for the Net-a-Porter event, she paired the sandals with a chunky cream knit sweater over a white button-down top and some fun patchwork jeans.

Flip through the gallery for more of the “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s style.

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100; dsw.com

To Buy: Nine West Zadie Platform Sandal, $89; nordstrom.com

To Buy: Prada Metallic High Heel Sandals, $995; farfetch.com