Julianne Hough’s Backless Blazer Dress & Clear Pumps Reimagine Business Casual Style

Julianne Hough gave her take on business casual styling with a twist this week.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna strutted her way across a set today in a chic blazer-style dress; the mini black number included a double-breasted silhouette with a split hem and a surprise open-back cutout.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits.

Hough continued the business-ready appeal of her outfit with her peep-toe pumps. The sleek black pair included see-through d’Orsay paneling for a foot-flattering finish, all set atop a lifted stiletto heel.

Earlier this week, though, the dancer showed off another side of her versatile style The 32-year-old ventured out for a workout in Los Angeles on Monday in a cropped pink sweatshirt from her new apparel collection for her lifestyle and fitness brand, Kinrgy. She then matched the blush top to dark high-rise Thrive Societé leggings, complete with a reflective strip and mesh paneling.

On her feet, Hough laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One for the workout. Her pair resembles the brand’s popular Clifton silhouette, made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays. Hough’s particular silhouette, the new Clifton 7 iteration, retails for $130 and can currently be found at Zappos.com.

Julianne Hough arrives at the gym in Los Angeles, Feb. 1.

When it comes to Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

