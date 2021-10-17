Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch.

Julianne Hough attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well as triangular heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When worn with her dress, the footwear coordinated with angular lines, while also allowing the bold dress to take center stage.

Square-toed mules have been one of this year’s top shoe trends, especially since live events have returned. The style, which is reminiscent of the early 2000’s, often features thin heels and wide toe straps atop an open-toed silhouette. In addition to Hough, stars including Kristin Cavallari, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa have worn similar pairs from top brands Bottega Veneta and Versace in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

