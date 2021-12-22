Jordyn Woods Elevates a White-Hot Dress With Burgundy Wraparound Pumps & Matching Tunic

Jordyn Woods gave her followers a close look at some new ShoeDazzle pumps in a series of photos on Tuesday. The fashion influencer is currently an ambassador for the online fashion boutique.

In the photos, the 24-year-old socialite poses in a backless cream bodycon dress. The skintight number was complete with spaghetti straps and a very low V-back. She opted for minimal accessories and pulled her knotless braids back into a loose ponytail. Her outfit could definitely serve as holiday inspo as it included pops of dark red hues.

Woods tied her look together with a burgundy tunic, which she draped over her shoulders. The blouse matched her pumps from ShoeDazzle perfectly. The wine-colored heels were hard to miss as they included a wraparound ankle strap, which could be tied into a bow. The shoe style also features a sharp 4-inch heel and double padding for comfort and support.

When it comes to fashion, the model’s personal aesthetic consists of trendy and fashion-forward pieces. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fun halter tops, intricate bikinis and printed and textured sets. Her love for footwear is unmatched as she is known for having a massive and impressive sneaker collection. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules.

Woods has definitely become a fashion favorite. In 2018, she launched her own venture that featured size-inclusive activewear, titled Secndnture. She has continued to dabble in the fashion space by collaborating with popular retailers like PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo. The “Trigger” star has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also starring in campaigns for Yeezy and Express.

