Jordyn Woods’ Streamlined Gym Outfit Included a Black Sports Bra, Nike Leggings and Matching Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods hit the gym in style this week in an all-black outfit.

The socialite wore a sharp set to work out with battle ropes yesterday afternoon. Woods donned a black sports bra, detailed with a geometric line print, as well as black Nike leggings, for the occasion. The matching top-and-leggings combo created a versatile and streamlined look, which has been trending for stars at the gym in recent weeks. Similar coordinated athletic outfits have been worn this season by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria.

The former “Life of Kylie” star completed her ensemble with a pair of black sneakers. The shoes featured knit uppers, a lace-up closure, and white soles. Woods’ sneakers made her workout look fully monochrome, a trending style hack that incorporates pieces in similar colors or prints for an effortless appearance. She’s also no stranger to a sleek black sneaker, previously wearing pairs by Yeezy and Chanel.

The model is no stranger to a coordinating look; this summer, she’s been seen in monochrome dresses with matching shoes. Woods has also been spotted in a range of printed and textured top-and-skirt sets from Sami Miro Vintage, Miaou and With Jéan, worn with coordinating sandals and pumps. Her shoe wardrobe frequently features on-trend footwear; this season, she’s often seen in Bottega Veneta’s must-have mesh sandals and leather mules, and previously wore Nike’s chunky sneakers, Christian Louboutin’s heeled combat boots and Amina Muaddi’s sparkling sandals. Woods’ closet often boasts similarly on-trend handbags, like Prada’s nylon shoulder and mini bags, Fendi Baguettes and a variety of satchels, crossbodies and backpacks by Chanel.

Woods’ forays into fashion goes past having a penchant for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, as well as a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

Slip on a pair of sharp black sneakers this summer, inspired by Jordyn Woods.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Free TR8 sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Tree Dasher sneakers, $125.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA sneakers, $180.

