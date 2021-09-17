Jordyn Woods’s Burnt Orange Dress & Must-Have Fishnet Sandals Perfect Fall Trends

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods gives a fun lesson in color theory with her latest look.

The model prepared for fall in chic shades for the season. For the outfit, Woods wore a burnt orange-colored dress that incorporated a button-down aesthetic and long-sleeves. She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting yellow snakeskin printed pouch.

Shoe-wise, Woods donned a pair of ever-popular Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals that incorporate a netted, mesh fabric across the toes and an ankle strap. The shoe silhouette graced the feet of celebs like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The shoe Woods wore is available for $930 at bottegaveneta.com.

Woods’s personal aesthetic consists of wearing clothes that add are edgy, fashion-forward and “of the times.” Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, halter tops, bikinis and printed and textured sets. Her shoe styles are trendy, with brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel, Dior and Nike donning her feet.

When it comes to the fashion industry, she has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also starring in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods launched her own fashion venture in 2018 that featured size-inclusive activewear, titled Secndnture. Some of her other endeavors include co-designed collections with brands like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing. Also, she collaborated with the Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in 2018.

Slip on a pair of bright-colored sandals and add a colorful twist to your looks, inspired by Jordyn Woods.

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Punk Stud Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $950.

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Chain-Link Sandals, $930.

To Buy: CL by Laundry Jody Sandal, $50.

