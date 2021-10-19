×
Jordyn Woods Gives an Edgy Style Statement a Hypebeast-Worthy Twist in Bold Red Nike ‘Girls Don’t Cry’ Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Jordyn Woods touched down in New York City in a sporty-meets-edgy look — with a hypebeast-worthy twist.

The model strolled through the city’s SoHo neighborhood in a dark brown top by MM6 Maison Margiela, featuring a numbered print with the brand’s logo on its front. Her look was paired with a cross and “Sex”-printed pair of coordinating Chrome Hearts jeans, as well as a brown wool overcoat. Woods’ outfit was finished with a black leather Chrome Hearts bag and black sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, Woods elevated her outfit with a pair of Nike’s SB Dunk Low Pro QS sneakers. The bold red shoes, created in collaboration with graphic designer Verdy, featured monochrome red leather uppers and laces with white midsoles. The pair included white “Nike” and “Girls Don’t Cry” embroidery on its counters, as well as a red heart charm printed with Nike’s Swoosh logo and “Girls Don’t Cry” lettering on its left shoe. Though Woods’ Verdy x Nike shoes originally launched in 2019, her sneakers retail for $3,243 on Farfetch.com.

Bold sneakers have become a must-have style this season, due to their punchy nature and ability to add a bright finish to any look. Woods isn’t the only star to tap into the style; celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Mindy Kaling and Lizzo have also worn pairs from brands including Naked Wolfe in recent weeks.

Woods‘ fashion forays surpass having a love for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, plus a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

Elevate your fall outfits in red sneakers.

