Jordyn Woods Gets Sporty in Retro Nike Cortez Sneakers With Red, White & Blue Outfit for Baseball

Jordyn Woods celebrated Labor Day in an American way: playing baseball.

The influencer hit the diamond on Monday in a patriotic red, white and blue athletic outfit. She wore red high-waisted track pants with tapered ankles. She added an oversized light blue Jackie Robinson baseball jersey and left it unbuttoned with a white cotton T-shirt underneath. Her hair was tied up and she added simple stud earrings to the look, plus a baseball glove.

For her footwear, Woods went with Nike sneakers. The retro style of the Nikes Cortez Basics, which were designed for the track by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, has held firm as one of the brand’s staple statement shoes for over 45 years. The sneakers featured white leather outer with a blue accent at the midsole and a red Swoosh on the side panels, matching perfectly to Woods’ colorful outfit.

The model posted to her Instagram wearing the outfit, celebrating not only the holiday but the launch of her new fitness app, FrstPlace. She captioned her post, “just a little baseball game to bring in the Labor Day weekend yesterday ❤️ thank you for all the support so far on @frst.place . Love you guys.”

Her app includes different workout guides as well as fitness products for sale, plus other features like recipes and water intake tracking.

