Jordyn Woods Shows Us How to Wear Mid-Calf Boots in Casual-Chic Dinner Ensemble

By Elisa Lewittes
A stylish Jordyn Woods shows off her curvy figure as she grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu
Jordyn Woods gave us a styling lesson on how to wear mid-calf boots while out to dinner last night in Los Angeles.

The social media personality wore a cropped jacket, graphic halter neck top from House of Sunny and distressed skinny jeans tucked neatly into a pair of mid-calf boots.

The pair, which features a rounded toe, stacked wooded heel and off-white finish, appears strikingly similar to Free People’s Elle Boots in the beige colorway. These aesthetically-comparable shoes retail for $198 on nordstrom.com.

For accessories, she chose hoop earrings, stacked rings on both hands and Hermès’ Kelly Mini handbag in a vibrant green shade to add a pop of color.

With her shoe choice, the model mastered two key boot trends. For one, creamy hues are gaining momentum on the fashion scene and serve as a more subtle neutral alternative to black or brown as we head into the summer months. Boots with taller shafts, including mid-calf styles, also continue to take the place of once buzzy ankle-length silhouettes.

Woods is known for her impeccable footwear collection and is frequently spotted in on-trend silhouettes. On April 29, she wore a pair of glittering square-toe mules from Amina Muaddi and styled them with a printed set from Miaou and a coordinating Prada sequin handbag.

jordyn woods, pants, printed top, jacket, heels, amina muaddi, miaou, nobu, la
Jordyn Woods steps out in a printed look and designer heels at Nobu Malibu, April 29.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Like fellow street style star Hailey Bieber, Woods regularly adds boldly-hued accessories to her evening looks. Earlier this month, she teamed a vibrant floral dress with buzzy Bottega Veneta fishnet sandal heels in a sunny yellow hue.

Embrace the cool mid-calf boot trend with these similar styles available below.

white boots, mid calf boots, vagabond shoemakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Boots, $180.

franco sarto, white boots, mid calf boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie Boots, $159.

white boots, lace up boots, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Carney Boots, $111.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities wear this other buzzy boot trend.

