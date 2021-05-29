Jordyn Woods Shows Us How to Wear Mid-Calf Boots in Casual-Chic Dinner Ensemble

Jordyn Woods gave us a styling lesson on how to wear mid-calf boots while out to dinner last night in Los Angeles.
The social media personality wore a cropped jacket, graphic halter neck top from House of Sunny and distressed skinny jeans tucked neatly into a pair of mid-calf boots.
The pair, which features a rounded toe, stacked wooded heel and off-white finish, appears strikingly similar to Free People’s Elle Boots in the beige colorway. These aesthetically-comparable shoes retail for $198 on nordstrom.com.
For accessories, she chose hoop earrings, stacked rings on both hands and Hermès’ Kelly Mini handbag in a vibrant green shade to add a pop of color.
With her shoe choice, the model mastered two key boot trends. For one, creamy hues are gaining momentum on the fashion scene and serve as a more subtle neutral alternative to black or brown as we head into the summer months. Boots with taller shafts, including mid-calf styles, also continue to take the place of once buzzy ankle-length silhouettes.
Woods is known for her impeccable footwear collection and is frequently spotted in on-trend silhouettes. On April 29, she wore a pair of glittering square-toe mules from Amina Muaddi and styled them with a printed set from Miaou and a coordinating Prada sequin handbag.
Like fellow street style star Hailey Bieber, Woods regularly adds boldly-hued accessories to her evening looks. Earlier this month, she teamed a vibrant floral dress with buzzy Bottega Veneta fishnet sandal heels in a sunny yellow hue.
Embrace the cool mid-calf boot trend with these similar styles available below.
To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Boots, $180.
To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie Boots, $159.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Carney Boots, $111.
Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities wear this other buzzy boot trend.