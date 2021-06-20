Jordyn Woods Does the ‘Naked’ Trend for a Night Out in a See-Through Top, Coordinating Pants & Metallic Heels

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to tackle the mesh trend — and nail it.

Last night, the model stepped out to celebrate Uoma Beauty, wearing a fitted, mesh long-sleeve top that came in an icy mint green hue. To match the piece, which comes from House of CB and also features a trippy pattern design, Woods opted to style the look with coordinating pants.

Mesh clothing has become one of the biggest trends for 2021. The look, which can also be classified as “naked” dressing or peek-a-boo styling is determined by the sheerness of a material. The look has taken over TikTok and was seen on the spring/summer ’21 runways of Balenciaga, Burberry, Chanel, Dior and more. In addition to Woods, stars, including Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and more have also sported the trend.

Jordyn Woods at the Uoma Beauty Pride Month and Juneteenth Launch Event on June 20.

Woods opted to style her set with a pair of gold metallic heels. The open toe sandals featured a round strap across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel. The shiny heels gave the look a funky yet polished touch. Woods then accessorized with a diamond chain necklace and a padded shoulder bag in the same color of her mesh set.

Woods decision to pair pieces of the same shade gave the ensemble a monochrome finish. Like mesh, monochrome dressing is another big hit for this year. The styling hack is equally as popularity due in part to it being so easy to try. Pairing apparel pieces of the same color also gives outfits a completed and coordinated feel.

As you try out mesh or monochrome dressing, style your looks with these gold heel picks below.

