Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Porsche Christmas Gift in Festive Pajamas & Gold Metallic Uggs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns spent Christmas apart for the second year in a row. But that didn’t stop the Minnesota Timberwolves baller from making his girlfriend’s holiday.

Towns, 26, splurged on a brown Porsche Taycan featuring rose gold accents for Woods. In a new post, the fashion influencer, 24, can be seen posing with the luxury sports car while dressed in a pair of festive Christmas pajamas and shimmery gold metallic Ugg Scuffette II slippers.

Woods is also sporting a brown logo Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with black sleeves, which also appears to be a new gift. “I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen!” the model and socialite wrote along with the slideshow.

“I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt.”

The duo, who started dating amidst the pandemic, make a stylish couple. When they were spotted on a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., last August, both donned eye-catching looks with Woods in a hot pink velvet dress and strappy yellow mesh heels.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, Calif., on Aug. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Jordyn Woods’ style through the years.

Shop gold metallic slippers below.

CREDIT: Dillard's

To Buy: Ugg Scuffette II Metallic Sparkle Leather And Fur Clogs, $70 (was $100); dillards.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: BCBGeneration Tria Faux Fur Lined Slipper, $69; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Old Navy

To Buy: Old Navy Faux-Suede Sherpa-Lined Moccasin Slippers, $27; oldnavy.gap.com