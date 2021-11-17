Jordyn Woods Uses Pops of Skin to Break Up Colorful Cutout Bodycon Dress With the Perfect Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods gives major edgy vibes yesterday with her latest look.

The model and socialite has an affinity for chic garments that place an emphasis on style just as much as correct fitting. For her newest ensemble, Woods sported a multicolored bodycon dress that incorporated peekaboo designs and straps that created a halter-like effect. She accessorized with a blue Hermès Birkin bag that elevated the outfit and added a luxury touch.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods popped on a pair of black quilted mules by Bottega Veneta that helped to streamline her vibe. They retail for $880 online.

Woods’s personal aesthetic consists of wearing clothes that are trendy and fashion-forward. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, fun halter tops, intricate bikinis and printed and textured sets. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior and typically feature pieces like sleek pumps, breezy sandals, creative sneakers and fun mules.

When it comes to the fashion industry, she has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also starring in campaigns for staples like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods launched her own fashion venture in 2018 that featured size-inclusive activewear, titled Secndnture. Some of her other endeavors include co-designed collections with labels like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing. Also, she collaborated with the Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in 2018.

Related Lady Gaga Makes a Glam Exit in Cozy White Coat and Metallic Gold Pumps in London Nicky Hilton Is Sleek for Fall in a Quilted Jacket and Slingback Stilettos Jordyn Woods Discovers an Autumnal Edge in a Mesh Shirt, Cutoff Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

Put on a pair of black mules and add a relaxed, sophisticated aspect to your outfits.

To Buy: Steve Madden Thai Sandal, $90.

To Buy: L’Agence Roxanne Embellished Mule Sandals, $445.

To Buy: BY FAR Liliana Mules, $478.

Click through the gallery to see Jordyn Woods’ style through the years.