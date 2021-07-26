Jordyn Woods Gives the Criss Cross Trend a Try in a Halter Top, Midi Skirt & Thong Sandals

Halter tops are back.

Jordyn Woods just proved this is true when she took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of photos of herself out on the town. The model and actress looked lively in a multicolored halter top from the Australian brand With Jean. The look featured a criss cross construction with an additional strap across the chest.

With shoppers looking forward to dressing up more with restrictions lifting across the U.S. amid the pandemic, halter tops are finding their ways back into many people’s closets — especially this summer.

We’re seeing the trend emerge back on the seen in the form of dresses, swimwear and in Woods’ case: tops. The style is flirty, fun and ideal for warm weather. In addition to Woods, stars including: Megan Thee Stallion, Kristin Cavallari, Olivia Culpo and more testing out the halter trend with different iterations of the somewhat retro silhouette.

Woods paired the look with a coordinating skirt also from With Jean. Called the Naomi Set, the pieces feature a pink, purple and red pattern with the skirt gathering at the front. The set retails for $259 at WithJean.com.

As for footwear, Woods went with another big trend: thong sandals. Woods pair are from Bottega Veneta, called the Dot Woven Chain Thong Sandals. The silhouette, which retails for $1,150 at NeimanMarcus.com features woven leather straps that are intertwined with a gold chain. The shoe is finalized with a low heel.

