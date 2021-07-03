Jordyn Woods is Glam in Green in Fluffy Mules, Lace-Up Jeans and Bottega Veneta Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods displayed her knack for color coordination this week, utilizing fashion’s most popular hue for a sleek casual look.

The socialite donned a cropped green T-shirt, paired with lace-up jeans by Samaria Leah and a coordinating crossbody bag by Bottega Veneta. The Italian brand has been on a roll with its’ latest handbags and shoes since Daniel Lee took over as creative director, which are beloved by stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez. Woods’ miniature crossbody bag is Bottega’s latest Point model, which retails for $5,400 on the brand’s website.

Bottega Veneta’s Point handbag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

The former “Life of Kylie” star styled her ensemble with a pair of mules boasting a fluffy green upper. The closed toe was covered in an explosion of whimsical green fur. Green has been everywhere this season, especially in lime, emerald, and chartreuse tones. Woods’ deep green shoes show that the color can be integrated in a bolder texture in footwear, in addition to leather and mesh styles we’ve spotted this season from brands like Amina Muaddi, The Attico, and the aforementioned Bottega Veneta.

The model is no stranger to a matching look; this summer, she’s worn two all-black dresses with coordinating shoes. Woods has also been spotted in a range of printed and textured top-and-skirt sets from Sami Miro Vintage, Miaou and With Jéan, worn with coordinating sandals and pumps. Her shoe wardrobe frequently features on-trend footwear; this season, she’s often seen in Bottega Veneta’s must-have mesh sandals and leather mules, and previously wore Chanel’s chunky sneakers, Christian Louboutin’s heeled combat boots and Amina Muaddi’s sparkling sandals. Woods’ closet often boasts similarly on-trend handbags, like Prada’s nylon shoulder and mini bags, Fendi Baguettes and a variety of satchels, crossbodies and backpacks by Chanel.

Woods’ forays into fashion goes past having a penchant for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, as well as a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

