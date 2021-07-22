Jordyn Woods Makes Summer Whites Sporty in Leggings, New Balances & a Matching Birkin Bag

Jordyn Woods shopped ’til she dropped in style this week.

While visiting a Bottega Veneta boutique, Woods donned a matching cream crop top and leggings from Naked Wardrobe. She layered the set, similar to matching looks worn by stars like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez this season, with an oversized white button-down for an added casual look.

Her ensemble gave a sporty take to the “summer whites” dress code, as well as a monochrome combination of formal and athletic aesthetics. The socialite completed her outfit with a white Hermès Birkin bag — one of the most coveted handbags in the world — accented with gold hardware.

For footwear, the media personality completed her look with a pair of New Balance sneakers. The 574 style features beige and cream leather and mesh uppers, as well as a textured rubber outsole. Its’ low-top silhouette and rounded toes add a casual accent to any ensemble, while also being easy to slip on and off. Woods’ sneakers retail for $80 on NewBalance.com.

New Balance’s 574 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

This also isn’t the first time Woods has worn monochrome athleisure this summer. Earlier this week, she was seen in an all-black sports bra and leggings for an afternoon workout. Her gym look was paired with matching sneakers, adding a stylish boost to the neutral ensemble.

The model herself is no stranger to a coordinating look; this summer, she’s been seen in monochrome dresses with matching shoes. Woods has also been spotted in a range of printed and textured top-and-skirt sets from Sami Miro Vintage, Miaou and With Jéan, worn with coordinating sandals and pumps. Her shoe wardrobe frequently features on-trend footwear — think Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals, Chanel and Nike’s chunky sneakers and Amina Muaddi’s sparkling sandals.

Woods’ forays into fashion go past having a penchant for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, as well as a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She also launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

Slip on a pair of sleek beige sneakers this summer, inspired by Jordyn Woods.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 SE sneakers, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Cruise Rider sneakers, $50 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Vince Bensley sneakers, $250.

