Jordyn Woods Gives Relaxed Vibes in a Blue Maxi Dress and Christian Dior Slides While Vacationing

By Jacorey Moon
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods at the UOMA Beauty Pride Month And Juneteenth Celebration Launch Event.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jordyn Woods shows that she knows how to relax in style with one of her latest looks.

The model posted a photo on her Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying her tropical vacation. For the look, Woods sported a blue maxi dress that featured flowers printed throughout the dress. It incorporated a halter dress design — which is one of Woods’ favorite silhouettes according to her Instagram, and it came past her ankles.

To address the footwear, Woods wore a pair of Christian Dior Dway Slides which complemented the outfit perfectly and added a relaxed notion to the ensemble. The shoes feature the brand’s name printed across the toe strap and also incorporated printed embellishments.

Woods has a fondness for wearing clothing that adds a level of refinement to her overall outfit. Her Instagram feed is riddled with pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, halter tops, bikinis and top-and-skirt sets described as being printed, textured and eye-catching. Her shoe dressings are on-trend, with brands like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals and Chanel and Nike sneakers gracing her feet.

She is no stranger to the fashion industry. Performing as a model, she has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also starring in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods launched her own fashion venture in 2018 that featured size-inclusive activewear, titled Secndnture. Some of her other endeavors include co-designed collections with brands like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing. Also, she collaborated with the Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in 2018.

Slide into a pair of slides and add a relaxed touch to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Jordyn Woods.

Dway Slide Gold-Tone Metallic Thread Embroidered Cotton
CREDIT: Christian Dior

To Buy: Dway Slide Gold-Tone Metallic Thread Embroidered Cotton, $730

Steve Madden Drips-R Slide Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

 To Buy: Steve Madden Drips-R Slide Sandal, $70

Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Woven Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Woven Slide Sandals, $890

