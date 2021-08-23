×
Jordyn Woods Is Twinning With Her Boyfriend in Newspaper-Print Sweats and Black and White Nikes

By Tara Larson
Jordyn Woods
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods took to social media to post a photo supporting her sister’s clothing line.

The influencer posted to her Instagram on Sunday with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. She captioned the post “on saturdays we wear @frvrunbothered by @jodiewoods 🤑”.

Woods was wearing pieces from her sister Jodie’s streetwear line, Frvr Unbothered. She had on newspaper print sweatpants as well as a black T-shirt with the brand’s logo across the top. She added simple stud earrings and a thin bracelet to her ensemble. Towns even matched Woods in the photo, though he wore different Nike sneakers and accessorized with a New York Yankees baseball hat and a watch.

Woods topped off her casual streetwear look with black and white Nikes. The contrasting colors offer a neutral look while still adding interest to Woods’ outfit. Her Dunk Low sneakers have been on the market for over 35 years. Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later became popular among the streetwear crowd.

Though in a more casual outfit in this case, the model is no stranger to the fashion industry. She has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat while starring in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. In 2018, Woods launched her own fashion venture that featured size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture.

Shop black and white sneakers like Woods’ to amp up your streetwear looks.

Reebok Club Memt Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Reebok Club Memt Sneaker, $60

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Pixel, $100

rag & bone Retro Colorblock Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Rag & Bone Retro Colorblock Sneakers, $225

