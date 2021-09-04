Jordyn Woods Wears an Unexpected Look for Target in a Bodysuit With Rick Owens Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods is known for her style game and for good reason. From rocking the feminine styles to kicking things up with a more tomboy approach, Woods knows how to find outfits that work for her and help her stand out from the crowd.

For an outing to Target, she wore a head-turning Nike x Marine Serre jersey bodysuit with a black leather Chanel crossbody bag and leather Rick Owens sneakers. “Way2sexy for this Target run,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the look.

The outfit comes with a sporty edge brought out by the bodysuit’s side panels paired with the shoes. The footwear incorporated a side zipper, leather construction, round toe and ridged sole. A Chanel crossbody bag, cat-eye like sunglasses and simple, but icy diamond studs and chain completed the look.

Whether she’s embracing lifestyle sneakers or a pair of high heels, Woods always has her footwear game on point. The model has walked for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also starring in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express, True Religion and Yeezy. She has also co-designed collections with Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing.

