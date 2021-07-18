Jordyn Woods Take the Puffy Sandal Trend on Vacation With the Help of a Scrunch Skirt & a Bikini Top

Jordyn Woods is providing vacation inspo in this summer’s hottest sandal.

Over the weekend, the actress and model took to Instagram to share some photos from her recent getaway. Captioning the post, “Every time you forget ima remind you!” Woods is seen posing in a brown bikini top teamed with a fitted orange skirt. The skirt featured a drawstring detail at the sides with a high slit.

Giving the look a color block finish, Woods opted for a pair of orange shoes that just happen to be a silhouette that celebs can’t get enough: puffy sandals. Woods’ pair, which featured a trending square toe construction, featured a padded leather strap across the top of her foot.

Puffy sandals emerged as a trend during the summer of 2020 with shoppers leaning on more cozy and relaxed attire while isolating amid the pandemic. Now, the silhouette is as popular as ever with puffy looks coming in the form of flat sandals, stilettos, mules and more. Thanks to labels, including Staud, Zara and more high end selections from Bottega Veneta, puffy shoes are everywhere.

In addition to Woods, stars including Sofia Richie, Rosalia, Kendall Jenner and more are big fans of the trend. The style exudes comfort while maintaining an effortlessly chic feel.

Add puffy sandals to your summer wardrobe with these picks below.

