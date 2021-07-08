Jordyn Woods Is Ready for the Beach in a Bikini, Colorful Knit Cover-Up and Chunky Black Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods hit the beach in style this week, thanks to a colorful cover-up and chunky black slides.

The socialite donned a chic black bikini with a striped cover-up. The knit piece featured a bright pattern of pink, red, green and black stripes. Woods kept her accessories minimal: a white bracelet, a stack of gold bangles and a set of sleek gold hoop earrings. A pair of purple acetate sunglasses completed the look.

The former “Life of Kylie” star styled her ensemble with a pair of black slides. The athletic sandal featured a chunky, sneaker-like rubber sole. Wide straps covered most of Woods’ feet, accented with woven buckled straps. The pair was sporty and utilitarian through its textures and details, while remaining ideal for the beach through the silhouette.

Slides are the new go-to sandals for the celebrity set, coinciding with a rise in athleisure outfits and retro-inspired footwear. Brands like Adidas, Freedom Moses and Balenciaga have given the comfortable style a maximalist makeover with details like logos, PVC and puffy leather. You’ll spot the shoe on the likes of Ashley Graham, Kristin Cavallari and Dua Lipa, typically while they’re running errands or leaving a workout.

The model is no stranger to a coordinating look; this summer, she’s regularly been spotted in monochrome dresses with matching shoes. Woods has also been spotted in a range of printed and textured top-and-skirt sets from Sami Miro Vintage, Miaou and With Jéan, worn with coordinating sandals and pumps. Her shoe wardrobe frequently features on-trend footwear; this season, she’s often seen in Bottega Veneta’s must-have mesh sandals and leather mules, and previously wore Chanel’s chunky sneakers, Christian Louboutin’s heeled combat boots and Amina Muaddi’s sparkling sandals. Woods’ closet often boasts similarly on-trend handbags, like Prada’s nylon shoulder and mini bags, Fendi Baguettes and a variety of satchels, crossbodies and backpacks by Chanel.

Woods’ forays into fashion goes past having a penchant for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, as well as a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

