JoJo Siwa Celebrates Pride in Rainbow Top, Hair Bow and Charitable Sneakers at ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

JoJo Siwa broke out her brightest rainbow outfit during rehearsals this week.

The YouTube star headed to her “Dancing with the Stars” studio on Wednesday in a brightly colored outfit. She wore a striped rainbow button-up shirt left open with a sparkly holographic top underneath. She added black jogger pants as well as her signature oversized hair bow, which matched her rainbow top.

JoJo Siwa at “DWTS” rehearsal on Sept. 22. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The “Dance Moms” alum topped off the look with white high-top sneakers from Stuart Weitzman’s Pride collection; the high-top sneakers retail on sale for $89, discounted from $285, with 100% of proceeds from the sale going towards the It Gets Better Project.

A closer look at Siwa’s sneakers.

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The reality competition program features celebrities paired with pro dancers, who compete each week to win prize money, plus also a shot for the Mirrorball trophy. For the show’s 30th season, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, “The Bold Type’s” Melora Hardin, “The Bachelor” star Matt James and more. Siwa recently made history on the night of the premiere by dancing with a woman, marking the first time a same-sex couple has danced on the American version of the show.

