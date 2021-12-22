Jojo Siwa Shows Off Her Lakers Pride in Festive Socks & Jersey With Converse Sneakers at Basketball Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jojo Siwa gets sporty and relaxed to watch some basketball.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted while at the LA Lakers game with Katie Mills yesterday. Siwa wore a relaxed look that made it clear what team she was rooting for. Siwa slipped on a black zip-up hoodie paired with a purple and gold Lakers jersey. She also wore a pair of light-wash cropped jeans that featured a slight gather with a tie design on each leg.

Jojo Siwa spotted as The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jojo Siwa (R) and with Katie Mills spotted as the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Jojo Siwa’s sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews

When it came down to shoes, Siwa popped on a pair of classic black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. Known for its sleek, relaxed sporty vibe, the shoes can dress up or dress down any outfit. The sneakers can be purchased on Convserse.com.

Siwa has a bold and daring fashion sense that was synonymous with bows and glitter for most of her career until late. Now, the actress sports clothing that aligns with her laid-back chic style as well as more elevated silhouettes and designs when the time calls for it. On Instagram, Siwa posts pics wearing flouncy dresses, functional activewear and printed separates that have her funky flair while also placing an emphasis on comfort. For shoes, she gravitates towards colorful sneakers and striking pumps.

“The J Team” actress has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry. She partnered with Walmart on a sneaker line, has created a clothing line focused on sustainability, and she even collaborated with Betsey Johnson on a capsule collection of pieces that were fun and colorful.

