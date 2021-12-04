Jojo Siwa Gives a Twist on the Traditional Tux With Bow-Embellished Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Performer and former “Dance Mom” star Jojo Siwa arrived at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball decked out in what looked to be a more feminine version of a tuxedo.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna stepped onto the event red carpet in black leather shorts and a fuzzy black cardigan, only secured at the front of the neck to expose Siwa’s midriff. Mirroring the styling of a blazer and bow tie, the top featured a dazzling silver bow detail.

Jojo Swia on the red carpet of the 2021 Jingle Ball. CREDIT: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

The shorts cinch at the waist and balloon out slightly, tapering until they cut off at the hem. They have a nice sheen to them, complementing the already shiny top. Meanwhie, Siwa kept her jewelry minimal with simple diamond studs.

She also continued the bow theme of her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Aveline 100 sandals. Maintaining the fun, whimsical charm of Siwa’s signature style, the pair has a black tulle bow on the ankle of one shoe and a similar bow on the toe strap of the other. The footwear choice is complete with a towering 3.9-inch heel.

Jojo Swia’s shoes on the red carpet of the 2021 Jingle Ball. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Siwa is known for her bubbly personality and immense talent. This look not only explores her personality and individuality but also her maturing style as we’ve followed her journey from adolescence to adulthood.

Want to copy Jojo Siwa’s look? Here are some bow-embellished shoes to try.

Karlotta Bow Peep Toe Pump

Go outside the box with this asymmetric bow pump by Jimmy Choo. The shoe features classic brocade with a peep toe, ankle strap and gold piping.





Imagine by Vince Camuto Westcott Sandal

If you’re not ready to give up summer quite yet, this slide sandal from Imagine by Vice Camuto in sunrise satin is your go-to. The Wescott style is detailed with a crystal ornament and a dramatic bow that is great for a special occasion or can simply dress up any casual ensemble.





3. Tabitha Simmons Rise Bow-Embellished Slingback Pump

Tabitha Simmons’ Rise pumps are a treat for the eyes. Seen in glossy baby-pink satin, the slingback pumps offer a delicate bow for a hint of whimsy and, with a comfortable 2-inch kitten heel, they are also practical for a day on the town. Plus, they are 60 percent off.





