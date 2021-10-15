Jojo Siwa Glimmers in a Gucci Tracksuit & Bejeweled Combat Boots for the 23rd Women’s Image Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jojo Siwa proved that even a red carpet can be an occasion for a tracksuit.

Yesterday at the 23rd Women’s Image Awards in Los Angeles, the “Dance Moms” star posed in one by Gucci in a royal blue fabric emblazoned with the brand’s signature double-interlocking G logo in a striking yellow trim.

When it came down to the shoes, Siwa slipped on a pair of glittery and bejeweled Dr. Martens that elevated the look in a fun way.

Jojo Siwa at the 23rd Women’s Image Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at JoJo Siwa’s emblazoned white Dr. Martens. CREDIT: MEGA

Siwa’s typical fashion aesthetic consists of fun, whimsical styles that speak to her youth as well as her imagination. Some of her key silhouettes include tracksuits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, relaxed button-ups and funky outwear. On the footwear front, Siwa wears mostly sneakers and boots.

Although Siwa hasn’t done much venturing into the fashion industry, her signature style of colorful bows, poofy tutus and decorative sneakers have made her a household name for a younger generation. Her creation on her hit animated tv-show “The JoJo & BowBow Show Show” was such a hit that now Siwa has Halloween costumes created in the image of her character. Siwa also starred in the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

