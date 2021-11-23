JoJo Siwa Glimmers in Blue Sequined Jumpsuit and Sheer Pumps for ‘The View’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jojo Siwa makes a case for sequins with her latest look.

The “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was spotted while leaving “The View” in New York City today while wearing an eye-catching outfit. The ensemble consisted of a blue sequined jumpsuit that featured two thick black straps and a heart-shaped neckline. The piece also had a black bow that tied around Siwa’s waist and added a nice touch of sophistication to the moment. She accessorized her attire with dainty silver necklaces.

JoJo Siwa stuns in blue sequin jumpsuit and black sheer pumps at “The View” in New York City on Nov. 23, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Shoe-wise, Siwa slipped on a pair of black sheer pointed-toe pumps that also incorporated a sparkly crisscross design along the toes.

Siwa’s typical fashion aesthetic consists of fun, whimsical pieces that speak to her youth as well as her imagination. Some of her key silhouettes include tracksuits, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, relaxed button-ups and intriguing outwear. On the footwear front, she wears mostly sneakers and boots, but most recently, she sported heels for the first time on a red carpet.

Although Siwa hasn’t done much venturing into the fashion industry, her signature style of colorful bows, poofy tutus and decorative sneakers have made her a household name for a younger generation.

CREDIT: Dillard's

CREDIT: Nine West

CREDIT: Farfetch

