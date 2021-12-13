JoJo Puts a Funky Pop Star Twist on the Little Black Dress With Strappy Sandals at Miss Universe 2021

Singer JoJo wearing shiny black mini dress and strappy sandals while performing at Miss Universe competition in Israel on Dec. 12, 2021.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

JoJo put her own pop star twist on the little black dress while performing at the Miss Universe competition in Israel last night.

JoJo wearing shiny black mini dress and strappy sandals while performing at Miss Universe competition in Israel.

The “Too Little Too Late” singer stepped on stage in a shiny ensemble for the occasion. She sported a glossy black mini dress with a high neck featuring spiky detailing. The frock’s silhouette included a cutoff sleeve at her shoulder and a full arm that boasted a sharp-pointed fringe. The dress also featured vertically ribbed detail in shiny plastic material. When it came to accessories, the star kept it simple and sported a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

JoJo wearing shiny black mini dress and strappy sandals while performing at Miss Universe competition in Israel.

The 30-year-old’s also elevated her ensemble with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of sandals with a strap running across her toebed and clasped around her ankles. The black sandals shoes also boasted a high stiletto heel which gave the star some height.

Related Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 in Bejeweled Mermaid Dress & 6-Inch Metallic Heels

Detail of JoJo’s strappy sandals.

The 70th Miss Universe competition aired live from Eliat, Israel, and was hosted by Steve Harvey. The event featured women representing 80 countries competed for the Miss Universe title. The competition was judged by supermodel Adirana Lima, Miss Universe winner Iris Mittenaere, beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, Filipino actress Marian Rivera, Telemundo star Adamari Lopez and and “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Rena Sofer.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India crowned Miss Universe 2021.

At the end of the program, Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021. A favorite from the beginning, she celebrated the crowning among the final three, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign.

For her final look, she wore a sparkly silver gown by designer Saisha Shinde which featured geometric patterns as well as a plunging neckline and a slit in the front. On her feet, she wore a pair of sky high silver strappy heels.

Slip into a pair of classic strappy sandals.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $795.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $118.

Courtesy of DSW CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Saprenda 2 Sandal, $98.99.