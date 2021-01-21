John Legend Covers Nina Simone in a Chic Look for ‘Celebrating America’ Performance

John Legend performed a powerful cover of Nina Simone’s soulful classic “Feeling Good” at the foot of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., for Inauguration Day. The Grammy Award-winning artist donned a stylish tan coat over a black turtleneck for the Celebrating America TV special honoring President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tonight.

The 42-year-old father of two, who brought his family along for all the excitement, also performed for Joe Biden at a rally in Philadelphia the day before voters hit the polls on Nov. 3. Prior to his performance in the Capitol this evening, Legend took some pictures in front of the Lincoln Memorial with wife Chrissy Teigen and kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

In the snaps, he’s seen sporting a pair of chunky brown lace-up boots along with navy trousers and a chunky black scarf. Meanwhile, Teigen wore a striking red double-breasted coat courtesy of Proenza Schouler with strappy red mesh Bottega Veneta sandals featuring an exaggerated square toe design. The 35-year-old model further accessorized with a polished black tote bag boasting a shape inspired by bags from the ’60s.

As for the kids, Luna was dressed in a white coat with matching tights and brown calf-high boots while Miles donned a navy peacoat, black pants and gold metallic high-top sneakers.

In addition to Legend, Tim McGraw, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Foo Fighters all performed at the concert.