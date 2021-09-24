×
Joe Jonas Channels the 1980s in a Graphic Tank Top and Burgundy Converse in New York

By Jacorey Moon
Joe Jonas looks like he’s starring in an ’80s movie, and it’s totally rad.

The “Camp Rock” actor was spotted while out and about in New York City with some friends and his brother, Nick Jonas, yesterday. To address the outfit, Jonas wore a gray cutoff tank top with a red graphic etched across the front paired with a gray-wash pair of jeans.

For the shoes, Jonas wore a pair of burgundy Converse sneakers, which helped amplify the ’80s feel of the entire ensemble.

When it comes to Joe Jonas’ signature style, he often wears garments that feel trendy yet hark back to a much simpler time in fashion. He dons silhouettes like baggy pants, tank tops, flowy button-up shirts, comfy t-shirts, printed separates and printed overalls. Jonas typically slips his feet in shoes like sneakers, slides and loafers from brands like Converse, Nike and Prada. He also has an affinity for attention-grabbing accessories.

On red carpets though, the “Kissing Strangers” singer tends to push the boundaries of what men’s fashion can be when in more formal settings. Riddled through the internet are pictures of him in colorful suits and tuxes that push the fashion envelope. He was also the first face of Guess’ first men’s underwear campaign. He also collaborated with footwear brand Koio to create his own sneaker silhouette, inspired by the ’80s, which featured an iridescent design that was both functional yet fashion-forward.

